/South Africa Pub Shooting: Bekkersdal Tavern Turned Into Kill Zone Before Dawn

Published: Dec 21, 2025, 19:49 IST | Updated: Dec 21, 2025, 19:49 IST
At least nine people were killed and 10 wounded after armed men opened fire at a licensed tavern in Bekkersdal township, west of Johannesburg, South African police said. The attack occurred just before 1am local time when about 12 suspects arrived in two vehicles, shot patrons inside the tavern, and fled. Police have launched a manhunt, deployed multiple investigative teams, and said the motive for the shooting remains unclear.