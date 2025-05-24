South Africa police minister says, 'reports of white genocide unsubstantiated'

South African Minister Senzo Mchunu has stated that the nation’s official crime statistics disprove the narrative of a so-called "white genocide." According to the latest government data, violent crime affects all communities, and there is no evidence supporting the claim that white South Africans are being specifically targeted. The statement aims to address misinformation and promote a fact-based understanding of crime in the country. Watch in for more details!