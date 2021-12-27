South Africa mourns on the demise of anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu

Dec 27, 2021, 10:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and veteran of South Africa's struggle against white minority rule died on Sunday at the age of 90. Tributes have started pouring in for anti-apartheid icon from all over the world.
Read in App