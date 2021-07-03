South Africa: Jacob Zuma's last ditch bid to evade prison

Jul 03, 2021
South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma, who was ordered to hand himself to the police to start his 15 months jail time, has made an urgent application to the Constitutional Court to rescind and reconsider its decision to send him to prison.
