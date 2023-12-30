videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
South Africa: Israel trying to destroy Palestinians
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 30, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
South Africa takes to the International Court of Justice and calls Israel's actions genocidal in nature.
trending now
India: ISRO to usher in 2024 with XPoSat mission
FTX founder Sam Bankman-fried won't face second trial: US Prosecutors
South Africa files case at World Court accusing Israel of ‘genocidal acts’ in Gaza
South Africa: Israel trying to destroy Palestinians
DRC: Election commission denies election fraud
recommended videos
PM Modi in Ayodhya: PM inaugurates Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya
Gazans 'exhausted' as Israel-Hamas war rages
2023: The year's weird and wonderful
Pakistan: One year after devastating floods
China expels nine military officials, including four Army Generals
recommended videos
PM Modi in Ayodhya: PM inaugurates Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya
Gazans 'exhausted' as Israel-Hamas war rages
2023: The year's weird and wonderful
Pakistan: One year after devastating floods