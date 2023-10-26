South Africa: ‘Hostage’ miners emerge from underground amid union dispute

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
More than 100 miners escaped from a gold mine in South Africa on Wednesday after being held underground for three days by fellow employees in a union dispute, a company official said. Around 450 workers remain in the mine, the official said, with an unknown number of them preventing the others from leaving as they demand formal recognition of their labour union.

