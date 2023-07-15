South Africa grapples with Putin’s plan to attend BRICS

An arrest warrant for the Russian leader from the International Criminal Court has created a diplomatic quandary ahead of an August summit. South African Deputy President, Paul Mashatile says it is a "big dilemma" for them as a nation. The ICC has accused President Vladimir Putin of war crimes over his role in the abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children. WION's Eric Njoka speaks to the former spokesman for Putin and an Ex-MP in Russia, Dr Sergey Markov.