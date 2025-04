South Africa is facing a potential constitutional crisis with the top governing body of the ruling African National Congress calling for a fresh look at its coalition alliance. This comes after snap divisions emerged with its main alliance partner, Democratic Alliance, during a crucial vote on the national budget. The ANC wants to review its coalition deal within 5 days to conclude the budget negotiations. The DA, which is now in alliance with the ANC, has been a traditional rival of the ANC. It only voted against an increase in value-added tax that was a key part of the budget but is also seeking a cut in government spending across all departments. Watch to know more!