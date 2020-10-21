LIVE TV
Sources: Chinese soldier detained from Indian territory on Monday, handed over to PLA
Oct 21, 2020, 08.55 AM(IST)
The detained Chinese soldier has been handed over to the China's PLA (People's Liberation Army). Soldier has been identified as Wang Ya Long, was reportedly handed over last night the the Chushul-Moldo meeting point.