Soon Huawei, CCTVs in all Afghan provinces

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Concerns have been raised that Beijing is moving closer to profiling Afghans in order to strengthen its influence in the nation after Chinese telecom firm Huawei received orders from the highest echelons of the Haqqani Network in Afghanistan to deploy CCTV cameras throughout provinces.

