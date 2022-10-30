Somalia: 100 killed, 300 injured in two car bomb explosions in Mogadishu

Published: Oct 30, 2022, 01:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The death toll from terror attack in capital Mogadishu has risen to 100, two car bombs exploded at a busy intersection and over 300 people were injured in the twin blasts. The Somalian President said that the death toll could rise further.
