Soleimani Killing: Iran security body calls urgent meeting

Jan 03, 2020, 01.35 PM(IST)
Follow Us
The commander, Major General Qassim Suleimani, and several officials from Iraqi militias backed by Tehran were killed when an American MQ-9 Reaper drone fired missiles into a convoy that was leaving the airport. #WION #DonaldTrump #Iran #US