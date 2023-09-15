SoftBank's Arm Valued at nearly $60 Bln in Stellar Nasdaq debut

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Shares in SoftBank's Arm Holdings soared almost 25% above their offer price in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, valuing the British chip designer at $65 billion in its return to the public markets after seven years.

