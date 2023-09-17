SoftBank to invest in Artificial Intelligence

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
SoftBank is looking for deals in artificial intelligence, including a potential investment in OpenAI, after the blockbuster listing of its arm unit. The publication says that SoftBank's founder and chief executive, Masayoshi Son, is looking to invest tens of billions of dollars in AI

