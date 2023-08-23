Soaring Indian Onion Prices May Hurt Modi More Than Tomatoes

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
Rising onion prices in India pose a greater risk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government than a recent spike of 700% in tomatoes, forcing authorities to take fresh steps to curb food inflation before key polls.

