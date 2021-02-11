Slow vaccine roll-out in Canada affects inoculation, asks India for COVID-19 Vaccine supply

Feb 11, 2021, 10.05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Moderna and Pfizer vaccine's slow roll-out has affected the vaccination program in Canada. So, now Canada has placed a request for about a million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from India's Serum Institute.
