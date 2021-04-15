Slovenia foreign minister bats for stronger ties with India

Slovenia's foreign minister Anže Logar has batted for strong ties with India while calling for European Union to increase engagement with countries in the Indo Pacific. Speaking exclusively to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Logar said, "India is a very interesting and very welcome partner for cooperation...see many common positions that we can take together". On the Indo Pacific vision, the foreign minister said, "we think the EU has to be very actively engaged in discussion with Indo-Pacific countries".