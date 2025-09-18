LOGIN
  • /Slovakia: Thousands Gather to Oppose Fico's Austerity Package | Protest Against Higher Taxes

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 18, 2025, 08:21 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 08:21 IST
Thousands of Slovaks took to the streets to protest against Prime Minister Fico’s austerity package, expressing strong opposition to proposed higher taxes and economic measures.

