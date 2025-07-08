Sky On Fire: Russia’s 1,000-weapon Assault

Russia is ramping its aerial onslaught, firing near-1,000 missiles and kamikaze drones at Ukraine per day. City skies are ablaze, residential districts destroyed, civilians killed. But Ukraine strikes back, targeting Russian munitions factories and airports with its own drones. This video exposes the explosive aerial battlefield, the nightmarish tactics, and the slippery escalate versus defend race overhead.