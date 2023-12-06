videos
Six Nepalese died fighting for Russia, Nepal alarmed by citizens recruitment in Russia
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 06, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
The Nepalese government has formerly requested Russia to seize the recruitment of its citizens. As six Nepalese died fighting for Russian army.
