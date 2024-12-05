#Gravitas | Earlier this year, the office of the Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu announced that the country would impose a ban on Israeli passport holders entering the country. Months later, the situation seems to be changing. According to reports, while the Maldives government and ruling party have favoured the ban on Israeli leaders, they are not in favour of extending the ban to Israeli tourists. Watch this video to find out more.
Six Months On, Where Does Maldives' Call For Ban On Israeli Tourists Stand?
