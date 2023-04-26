'Situation deadlocked': Russia slams the West over imperiled grain deal

Moscow says it has seen 'practically no results' from a pact with un that aimed to help Russia's grain and fertilizer exports. As per foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, the situation related to the Black Sea grain deal has reached a deadlock. The pact was renewed for 60 days last month. However, Russia has signalled that it may not agree to extend it further unless the West removes obstacles. In July last year, Russia signed a three-year deal in which the UN agreed to help try and remove any obstacles to its grain and fertilizer exports. While those exports are not subject to western sanctions, Moscow says restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance are a barrier to shipments. During a news conference at UN, Lavrov also touched upon Iran nuclear deal negotiations. Lavrov said attempts to add new requirements to the original 2015 Iranian nuclear deal were complicating the process of reviving it. He also said that the fate of the deal does not depend on Iran, Russia or China.