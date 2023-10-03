Sisi confirms candidacy for Egypt presidential poll, opposition report obstacles

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
In an election set for December, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has declared that he will run for a third term in power. El-Sisi is favored to win the election, which takes place at a time when Egypt is dealing with an economic crisis, historic levels of inflation, a steep decline in the value of its local currency, and allegations from the political opposition that its candidates are being intimidated and harassed.

