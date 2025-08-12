LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 12, 2025, 12:59 IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 12:59 IST
Singer Madonna asks Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza "Before it's too late"
Aug 12, 2025, 12:59 IST

Singer Madonna asks Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza "Before it's too late"

Madonna has urged Pope Leo to visit Gaza in a humanitarian mission to help starving Palestinian children, saying “there is no more time.”

