Singer Katy Perry sells music catalog rights to Litmus music

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Several sources estimate that Katy Perry sold Litmus Music a package of her music rights for $225 million (£182 million). The five albums Perry released for Capitol Records between 2008's One of the Boys and 2020's Smile are all included in the transaction, which was revealed on Monday.

