Silvio Berlusconi dies at the age of 86 | Italy News
The former Prime Minister of Italy Silvio Berlusconi, who created Italy's largest Media company before transforming into the country's political landscape, has died at the age of 86. Berlusconi who led three Italian governments between 1994 and 2011 was suffering from leukemia for some time and had recently developed a lung infection he died at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan after spending six weeks undergoing treatment for the lung infection.