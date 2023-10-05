Sikkim flash floods: over a dozen dead, hundreds missing

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
Flash floods in the India's northeastern state of Sikkim have claimed at least 14 lives in the state while over 100 remain missing in the region, including 22 army personnel. The national disaster response force teams have also been deployed. The Indian army has started three helplines for families of the missing.

