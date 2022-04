Lead pair of Prime Video's latest series 'Guilty Minds'- Shriya Pilagonkar and Varun Mitra opened up about their experience on working in a court room drama. The two actors play lawyers in the show which has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sugandha Garg, Benjamin Gilani and others. The two actors open up about working with veteran, their personal favourite cases on the show and more.