Should Ukraine cede territory to Russia?

The war in Ukraine has been going on for a long time now and the one thing which has been constant since the war broke out is Ukraine's demand to join the world's most powerful military alliance NATO. Although for Kyiv, that demand still remains a dream in the latest the chief of staff to the NATO Secretary General might have given a solution to Ukraine on how to join the alliance. To know more watch this interview with the former German Ambassador to NATO, Joachim Bitterlich.