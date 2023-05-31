Should India's wrestlers immerse their medals? | WION Sports Extra

A wrestling scandal has engulfed India. Top wrestlers including Olympic medalists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia along with two-time World Championship bronze medalist Vinesh Phogat have been protesting for five months against Wrestling Federation Chief Brij Bhushan Singh who is accused of sexual harassment. They were ready to immerse their medals into the river Ganga but halted their plan. The wrestlers have given a five-day ultimatum to the Indian government to take action against Singh.