Ship with Ukraine grain back in Turkey under "humanitarian corridor"

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
According to marine traffic monitors, Istanbul received the first grain ship to leave Ukraine since Russia reinstated its Black Sea blockade in July on Thursday. When the Palau-flagged Resilient Africa ship departed Ukraine's Chornomorsk port on Tuesday, according to Ukrainian officials, it was carrying 3,000 tonnes of wheat.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos