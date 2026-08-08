/‘SHIELD’ Bill Seeks to Protect Kids Online, Proposes Fines for Non-Compliance

BJP MP Baijayant Panda has proposed the SHIELD Bill, 2025, a Private Members’ Bill seeking stronger safeguards for children on social media and online gaming platforms. According to the proposed legislation, children under 13 years of age could be prohibited from creating social media and online gaming accounts without verified parental consent. The bill seeks to introduce measures including age verification, parental controls and restrictions on personalised advertising targeted at minors. It also aims to strengthen protections for children from potentially harmful online content. The proposed legislation comes amid growing international debate over children's access to social media and concerns about online safety, privacy, addictive design and exposure to harmful content.