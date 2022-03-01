Shelling in Kharkiv claims life of a medical student hailing from India

Mar 01, 2022, 05:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A fourth-year medical student from India was killed today in Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Kharvkiv city, MEA stays in touch with victim's family. WION's Siddhant Sibbal brings in more information on this.
