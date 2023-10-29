Sharp rise in Afghans leaving Pakistan due to migrant crackdown UN agencies

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
Following Pakistan's crackdown on unauthorised immigrants, UN agencies have noted a substantial rise in the number of Afghans returning home. Before it was too late, the agencies implored Pakistan to halt the programme in order to prevent a "human rights catastrophe."

