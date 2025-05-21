Sharif appeases power hungry Munir, but will it be enough?

Pakistan’s army chief, General Asim Munir, has been promoted to Field Marshal — a ceremonial title not granted in over 60 years. But why now, and what does it really mean? In the wake of military setbacks and rising political instability, Gravitas explores whether this is a symbolic move, a power play, or a signal of who truly rules in Islamabad.