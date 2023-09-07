Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang in Jawan | Critically Speaking

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 08:35 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan cements his position at the top with his latest film Jawan. Made by Atlee, Jawan has Khan in a double role. The vigilante drama uses the frame work of south Indian actioners and presents SRK in a larger than life avatar. He is not alone though. Giving him company in this thrilling ride are a bunch of women. Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Deepika Padukone play key roles in the film. The film also has Vijay Sethupathi as an antagonist. Watch Critically Speaking to find out why Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan works.

