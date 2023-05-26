'Settling Nagorno-Karabakh will benefit all', says Russian President Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is playing Peacemaker between Azerbaijan and Armenia. President Putin met the two countries leaders in Moscow on Thursday in an effort to settle the conflict of a disputed territory in Nagorno-Karabakh. On Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin held a trilateral meeting with the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders on in a bit to settle the conflict. He says the situation in developing towards a settlement and the three countries would meet in a week to try and resolve their differences.