Serbian scientists create liquid trees to take on urban pollution

'Trees' are the source of life. As the biggest plants on the planet, they give us oxygen for breathing. They also combat air pollution by purifying the air we breathe. They are essential in sustaining life on earth. Usually, the first visual that crosses our mind when we hear 'Tree' is a large bushy plant with a trunk. A tree requires a large space to grow, which is a hefty task to find in dense bustling city streets. A recent innovation, however, solves this issue while giving some respite from air pollution.