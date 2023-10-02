Serbia-Kosovo Clash: Berlin urges Serbia to reduce troops at border

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
Kosovo declared on Saturday that it was prepared to defend its territorial integrity and asked that Serbia remove its troops from their shared border. Since last Sunday, when approximately thirty heavily armed Serbs seized the Kosovo town of Banjska and trapped themselves in a Serbian Orthodox monastery, tensions between the two nations have been high. One police officer and three attackers were slain.

