September 11 is the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States, with commemoration ceremonies being held in New York, Pennsylvania and near Washington. In 2001, Justin Tirelli, fire and emergency medical services captain at the Arlington County Fire Department in Virginia, had been on the job only a few months. On September 11th, he was called to work after a plane crashed into the Pentagon. WION-VOA co-production brings you this report.