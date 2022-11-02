Seoul: North Korea fires more than 10 missiles, Kim Jong-Un sticks by his 'retaliation' vow

Published: Nov 02, 2022, 10:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
South Koreans woke up to loud air raid sirens, it claims that it's Northern neighbor has fired at least 10 missiles, this comes after three ballistic missiles were also fired into the country's waters.
