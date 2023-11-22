Senegalese opposition figure suffers setback

The presidential ambitions of jailed senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Socko suffered two setbacks after the Supreme Court annulled a lower court's decision ordering his reinstatement in the voter roll. Separately, a West African regional court backed the government of Senegal in a legal battle with Sonko, who had filed a case claiming the state violated his human rights. 49-year-old Sonko has faced a flurry of court cases over the past two years for charges including libel and rape, which he denies.