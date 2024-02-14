Senegal suspends mobile internet ahead of planned march over vote delay

Senegal is on the verge of an election crisis. West Africa’s main economic and political bloc ECOWAS has sent a diplomatic mission to Senegal to discuss the political situation there following a delay in its presidential election. Senegal appears to be having an identity crisis - its citizens are proud of the fact that it is considered one of west Africa's most stable democracies, and many are outraged that this reputation is now on the line. So what's going on in a nation once considered a bastion of democracy in West Africa?