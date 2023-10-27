Secretary Blinken meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken met China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the State Department. China’s top diplomat will meet with President Biden at the White House on Friday. A summit between Presidents Biden and Xi is expected next month.

