'Secret code' feature for easy access to locked chats

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
WhatsApp recently introduced a Chat lock functionality that lets users lock specific chats using their fingerprint, face lock or passcodes. Now the popular messaging app is reportedly testing a new secret code feature that will give users even more control over their lock chats.

