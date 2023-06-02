Second 'West Asia' quad in the making? India & US intensify diplomatic outreach | Details

NSAs of India, Saudi, UAE & US met recently. This is potentially a second quad in the making, involving West Asian states, the other being India-Israel-UAE-US, or i2u2. Abraham accords, signed in 2020, have been significant in developing normalcy in ties among a number of nations in the region, including Israel, UAE & Bahrain. Although Israel & Saudi have not normalized their diplomatic ties yet, observer research foundation says there are intense backchannel engagements. While the relationship is expanding, Saudi is still not ready to normalize ties with Israel. India has old links with West Asia, but the relationship has seen added momentum in recent years with reciprocal high-level visits. While both india & US Have had a long-term presence in west asia, what is possibly driving fresh momentum is the role played by China in the region. Beijing recently brokered peace between regional arch-rivals saudi & iran. US & India are exploring additional combinations of partnerships.