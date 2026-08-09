/SEBI's annual report puts spotlight on retail investors

Published: Aug 09, 2026, 15:15 IST | Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 15:15 IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released its comprehensive Annual Report, shining a major spotlight on the evolving behavior, immense growth, and emerging vulnerabilities of India's retail investors. Driven by surging digital adoption, mutual fund Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs)—with Tier-3 cities now leading the charge—household savings are accelerating their structural shift toward market-linked assets.