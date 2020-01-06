Scuffle Outside Venezuela Parliament, Guaido tries to scale fence

Venezuela's parliament on January 5 swore in legislator Luis Parra as its new leader after government security forces blocked opposition leader Juan Guaido from entering parliament, in what Guaido's allies called a "parliamentary coup." Opposition leaders had expected to re-elect Guaido, recognized by more than 50 countries as Venezuela's legitimate leader, to a second term as chief of the legislature to continue pushing for the ouster of unpopular President Nicolas Maduro. Guaido could be seen attempting to scale a fence outside parliament and being pushed back by security forces. #Venezuela #Guaido #Maduro #VenezuelaParliament