Scottish Power CEO criticises UK's green strategy

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
According to the CEO of one of Britain's leading energy providers the country has created a policy vacuum and lacks a solid strategy to achieve Net Zero by 2050. Well at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, the members are also supporting the Prime Minister's retreat on the UK's green program. Keith Anderson of Scottish Power voiced his disapproval as a part of his new approach to combat climate change.

