LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /SCO Summit 2025: WION speaks to CGTN journalist Wang Tianyu on India China ties

SCO Summit 2025: WION speaks to CGTN journalist Wang Tianyu on India China ties

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 01, 2025, 16:14 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 16:14 IST
SCO Summit 2025: WION speaks to CGTN journalist Wang Tianyu on India China ties
SCO Summit 2025: WION brings you an interview with CGTN’s Journalist Wang Tianyu on India -China ties and the SCO Summit 2025 in Tianjin. Watch the video to know more on this!

Trending Topics

trending videos